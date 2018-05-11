Local News

This Video Of Nigerian Employee Commanding His Boss To Sign A Document Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

In a video which emerged online and is making rounds on social media, an unidentified Nigerian man was captured on camera preaching as he commanded his boss to sign a document in the name of Jesus Christ.

The young man who is an employeed, was seen claiming that the Holy Spirit had commanded him to direct his boss into signing the document, adding that his boss had to sign the document to honour God who created him. 

The young man kept on commanding his boss to sign the document in the name of Jesus Christ and the boss just kept quiet staring at him in disbelief. He was later taken away by the security guard that came in to escort him out of the room under the orders of the boss. 

Watch video below:

