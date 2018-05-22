Local News

Three Feared Dead As Security Operatives Reportedly Open Fire On Niger-Delta University Protesters (Photos)

Some of the victims of the incident

Many people were feared dead on Tuesday at Amassoma community, Bayelsa State, following the arrival of military men in the area after residents resumed their protest against the outcome of the reforms at the state-owned Niger-Delta University, NDU.

According to reports, the security operatives opened fire on the protesting villagers killing many and injuring others in the process.

The protesters were reportedly angry that their names were removed from the university’s payroll for attaining the compulsory retirement age.

They alleged that the state government was marginalising the people of Amassoma and denying them their only means of survival created by their late son and former Governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

They had shut down the school and vowed not to open it until the state government reversed its decision. However, the university’s gate was opened today, prompting another round of protest which led to the killing of many.

