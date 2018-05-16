Local News

Three Policemen Reportedly Killed As Gunmen Abduct Syrian National In Sokoto (Photo)

The officers alleged to have been caught in the crossfire (Photo:NationalHelm)

Some notorious kidnappers have allegedly killed three police men along Yabo Local government area of Sokoto state. 

The police officers were killed in a crossfire with suspected armed bandits  in Yabo Local Government area along Sokoto-Jega express road when a Syrian national was kidnapped.

Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer, Cordelia Mwawe confirmed the report but refused to acknowledge the death of the officers according to TVC News.

Mwawe however, admitted that the incident occurred and the officers are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The police are now on the trail of the suspected assailants as the state Commissioner of Police, Murtala Mani has relocated to the affected area.

