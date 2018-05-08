Three Times IGP Idris Has Shunned the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

On three separate occasions, General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris has been summoned by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to clarify certain happenings in the country in recent times but Idris has snubbed the senate on all three(3) occasions.

The first time was in October 2017, the Nigerian senate had invited IGP Idris to testify, about allegations of collecting N120 billion bribes from VIPs for providing them with police escorts. Idris rather went to court to challenge the power of the Senate to invite him. Justice Abba Bello Muhammad of the FCT High Court, Abuja, who entertained the case, ruled that Idris’ suit lacked merit as Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) empowered the National Assembly to carry out investigations in the public interest and summon anyone who in its view could assist it in doing so.

Secondly, following the spate of killings by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen around the Middle Belt and South, especially in Benue and Taraba states, police and other security personnel had stood akimbo as a group of eight thugs suspected to be hirelings of suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, stormed the plenary of the Senate, wreaked havoc, abducted the Mace and went scot-free. Up till the time this article was being written, no arrest had been made by the IG’s Special Monitoring Squad set up by IGP Idris.

Thirdly, Idris was asked to appear before the Senate on Wednesday 25th April 2018, was that a very vocal senator, Dino Melaye, whom the Police and the Kogi State Government had accused of gun running and sponsoring of criminals, was being rough-handled by police personnel who had arrested him. Idris was required to provide insights as to why these unwholesome events were taking place under his watch. Instead of appearing in person, he chose to send the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, to represent him. Idis was given another date – Wednesday, 2nd May to appear but stood the senate up one more time.

Vanguard