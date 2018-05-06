Throwback photo of Davido’s late Mum & Senator Adeleke at Dele Momodu’s Son’s 1st Birthday

Dele Momodu has just shared the below throwback photo of Davido’s mum and his Uncle, B-red’s father, Sen, Ademola Adeleke at his son’s, ENIAFE’s birthday celebration.

He shared the below photo and tweeted;

“FANTASTIC THROWBACK: DAVIDO’S LATE MUM MRS VERONICA IMADE ADELEKE & HIS UNCLE SENATOR NURUDEEN ADEMOLA ADEKEKE AT MY SON ENIAFE’S 1ST BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION IN LAGOS… BIGGEST CONGRATS TO DAVID ADELEKE & HIS ENTIRE FAMILY FOR WINNING BIG AT THE HEADIES LAST NIGHT…”

Meanwhile, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who represents Osun West in the National Assembly in Osun State has said that dancing does not affect his thinking.

Ademola, who has declared interest to run for the governorship position of the State, said this in an interview with Punch.

The lawmaker who replaced his late elder brother, Isiaka Adeleke in the senate, said he is a deep thinker.

He also said he trained his nephew, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido to become a music star.

Asked why he dances in almost every occasion, Adeleke said, “Don’t you also dance in church and when you have joyous occasions?

“Well, I dance because I am happy and grateful to God. I am not a pretentious person but the dancing aspect is just a minor aspect of me. I am a deep thinker and solution- finder.

“For example, in one of my recent visits to one of the local governments in my senatorial district, I came in contact with a group of retirees who said they had always wanted to meet with me because I always exude joy and confidence.

“These were senior citizens who needed encouragement in their difficult situation occasioned by the failure of the APC government in Osun State.

“Of course, I spent quality time with them and shared some of the resources God has given to me to make them even happier. That to me is the essence of life

On training Davido he added, “Yes, I did train him a few skills which by the Grace of God are helping him today in his career. Our family is very proud of him.”

Source – Yabaleftonline