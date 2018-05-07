Throwback photos of BBNaija finalist, Tobi Bakre

These throwback photos of former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi has emerged online.

Tobi who emerged as the second runner-up of the popular big brother naija reality game show has achieved quite alot at 23 and according to him that is the reason many fans still do not believe he is that young.

See the photos below;

Meanwhile, he earlier on revealed why a relationship between himself and Alex may not be on the table for now;

He said;

“People have put pressure on Tolex, we are friends, the photoshoot of us is just from pressure. Yea, we like each other but in the outside world, its a different ball game.

“Of course friendship will remain but at the same time, now we are open to a new world, new opportunities we have to hustle

“For me personally, there is no love when my bank account is not smiling. My emotions are zero when I’m not where I am supposed to be.

“There are a lot of people to meet in this circle, so you can’t put pressure or put all your eggs in one basket.

“I have a whole lot of things to focus on and she also has to accomplish a lot.

“I will be there for her when she needs my help or advise but when it comes to a relationship that is not the goal right now.

“I like her but in the course of my journey who knows what will happen.

“The way she is right now, a relationship will not work, I need her to establish herself, go out there.”

