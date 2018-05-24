Entertainment, Gossip

#ThrowbackThursday; Can you guess who the stars are in these photos?

Until we take a look at some epic throwback photos of our favourite celebrities, we tend to forget that these individuals were once normal people who had normal lives before the fame.

Normal lives meaning they did what every other normal person would do, most especially, take quite embarrassing photos – which woulda seemed dope at the time – and shared it on Facebook.

From posing for a photo by doing-the-peace-sign-in-the-air-while-holding-a-possible-Nokia-phone-in-your-graduation-gown to donning anti-bespoke suits to an event, can you guess who the celebrities are in these photos?

See below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Mimi Orjiekwe’s ex husband marriage to his new American wife allegedly crashes

5 things you need to know about Idowest, the new Artiste signed by Davido

Couple set the internet on fire with their maternity photoshoot (Photos)

More photos of the two women Brazilian legend Ronaldinho is set to marry at the same time

Cee-C praises her father with sweet words to celebrate his birthday

These new photos of Cee-C has got tongues wagging

Sex for marks scandal: OAU female student who exposed lecturer on tape speaks to CNN

Linda Ikeji corrects her caption from ‘got’ to ‘rented a 11-room mansion’ after she was called out for misleading her young followers (Details)

8 women accuse Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *