Thugs Attack Katsina Speaker’s Convoy

Two men who allegedly led a group of thugs to attack the convoy of the Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Abubakar Kusada, have been arraigned before a Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, Shamsu Rabiu, 25 and Anas Abdullahi, 22, who are both residents of Gidan Mutum Daya, are facing charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal force, assault, mischief, inciting disturbance and disturbance of public peace.

The offence, according to the police, was contrary to sections 97,327,113, 124 and 247 of the penal code of Katsina State. The police told the court that the incident occurred on May 4, 2018, when the Speaker was returning from an official engagement.

The incident reportedly occurred when some groups of thugs blocked Gidan Mutum Daya junction and were burning brooms.

Rabiu allegedly led the thugs to attack the fleet of vehicles in the speaker’s convoy.

A Honda ‘End of Discussion’ with Registration number; FV 252FCT was allegedly damaged in the process while Rabiu allegedly rough handled and slapped Jibrin Alkasim, one of the occupants of the car.

Alkasim subsequently reported the incident at Kusada police station, the development which led to the arrest of Rabiu and Abdullahi.

Another accused identified as Abdulgafar Aminu is, however, still at large.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, told the court where the two accused were arraigned on Wednesday afternoon, that investigation was still in progress on the case and requested a new date for it (the case) to be mentioned.

Hajiya Fadile Dikko who presided at the court granted the request and adjourned the case to June 20, 2018, for a mention.

She two accused were admitted to N100, OOO bail each, and two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties, she directed, must be a Grade level 14 officer.

