Thunder Strikes Controversial Blogger Kemi Olunloyo During Rainfall (Photos)

Controversial blogger Dr Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo is having a every reason to thank God for his grace in her life after surviving an attack by thunder at her residence.According to her,the attack which nearly took her life happened during early morning storm.







She was struck behind her house where she sat and was washing her clothes on a table when it happened.

She said the attack was so lethal that she lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated by people around her. She said what saved her was her knowledge of how to respond when thunder strikes.She was hospitalised after the incident and given anxiolytics by her doctor.

Below are screenshots of what she wrote



