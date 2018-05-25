Timaya advises his followers against living a fake lifestyle (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and Egberi-papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya has some words of advice for folks who are hell bent on living a fake life just to ‘keep up with the societal norms’.

He posted a photo on which was written:

“Wear the clothes you can afford. Eat the food you can afford. Drink the alcohol you can afford.

“Live where you can afford. Buy the car you can afford. Have the wedding you can afford.

“Don’t go broke and in debt and impress people. Live within your means.”

In recent times, celebrities have come under fire for different cases that relates to exaggeration, and in some cases, attempt at deceiving the general public, perhaps to boost their reputation or earn them some good will.

However, Timaya, via his post, is saying such lifestyle should stop.

