Entertainment, Gossip

Timaya advises his followers against living a fake lifestyle (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and Egberi-papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya has some words of advice for folks who are hell bent on living a fake life just to ‘keep up with the societal norms’.

He posted a photo on which was written:

“Wear the clothes you can afford. Eat the food you can afford. Drink the alcohol you can afford.

“Live where you can afford. Buy the car you can afford. Have the wedding you can afford.

“Don’t go broke and in debt and impress people. Live within your means.”

In recent times, celebrities have come under fire for different cases that relates to exaggeration, and in some cases, attempt at deceiving the general public, perhaps to boost their reputation or earn them some good will.

However, Timaya, via his post, is saying such lifestyle should stop.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Man Reveals How Two Slay Queens Embarrassed Him During Their Date

Femi Fani-Kayode and wife welcome their triplets, all boys, on her birthday

OAP Gbemi causes an online debate about wedding and makeup

Ex-Super Eagles star, Emenike set to marry former beauty queen (Photos)

Cee-C reveals how fame has transformed her style

UCL Final : Sadio Mane sends 300 Liverpool jerseys to fans in his village

Nigerian lady blasts Kemi Olunloyo over attack on Linda Ikeji, says she has ordered Thunder from China

Footballer Emenike and His Babymam set to Wed, Releases Pre-wedding Photos

Couple Who Met Of Twitter 5yrs Ago Set To Wed As They Gets Engaged (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *