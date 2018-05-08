Timaya cannot flaunt his ‘bae’ like Davido because he is not in his 20’s (Screenshot)

It is no longer news that superstar singer raised the bar for boyfriends/lovers to becoming better partners by giving their significant other some “assurance” (You know what i mean).

While some celebrities keyed into the challenge, there are some that do not really fancy the gesture and Nigerian Singer Timaya seems to have met that specification.

Timaya shared a photo on his Instagram yesterday in which two hands (male and female) were seen flaunting their time-piece, ring and a bracelet.

Having ideas, a fan decided to tease Timaya with the comment below;

Davido has challenged you guys to flaunt your babes. Davido set this standard. He is not scared to show he is in love chai.

Timaya promptly replied as he said; “Nope. People love differently and hey i am not in my 20’s.”

Timaya’s reply is deeper than it looks, so does this really mean this is a shade to ??? Well you decide .. hehe

