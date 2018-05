Singer Timaya showers love on his daughter ‘Emma’ as she turns 6 today.

Emma looking all grown is Timaya’s daughter he got from his babymama Barbara including Grace, Emma’s younger sister.

The singer took to his Instagram to show his love to Emma after sharing several photos of her.

He wrote;

“EMMA is 6 today. Happy birthday sunshine. Stay happy 4ever.”

“Happy birthday my lovely Daughter. I love love love you”

“Hb day my queen”

See photos below;