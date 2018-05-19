Tinsel Actress, Damilola Adegbite Drops Hot Photo To Mark Birthday

Congratulations are in order for Damilola Adegbite as she clocks 32 today.

Her Instagram page which has over 190,000 followers has been agog with fans dropping their good wishes.

Damilola Adegbite (born Oluwadamilola Adegbite; 18 May 1985) is also model, and television personality. She played Thelema Duke in the soap opera Tinsel, and Kemi Williams in the movie Flower Girl.

She won Best Actress in a TV Series at the 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. She was born in Surulere, Lagos State. She attended Queen’s College in Yaba, Lagos and studied business administration at Bowen University in Iwo, Osun State. Tinsel was her acting debut. She has also appeared in TV commercials and hosted programs on TV.

In August 2014, Adegbite got engaged to Chris Attoh, a fellow actor she met on set of the soap opera Tinsel. In September 2014, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Brian.

Adegbite and Attoh privately got married in Accra, Ghana on 14 February 2015. In September 2017, news that Adegbite’s marriage to husband Chris Attoh has crashed broke. Adegbite had sparked split rumours after she deleted Chris Attoh’s surname from her social media accounts.

She also unfollowed him on Instagram, deleted all photos of him from her social media account. Hours later, in an interview, Chris Attoh confirmed his marriage to Damilola Adegbite was over.

