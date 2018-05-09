Entertainment, Gossip

Tiwa Savage on a codine diet in a night club (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is one of the most loved celebrities in Nigeria.



Lately she has been on the receiving end of some scathing criticism form fans. This is as a result of a rumored sexual relationship with star boy Wizkid.

Tiwa Savage is significantly older than Wizzy and that could probably be the cause of the unrest.

Also she featured in a song not quite of her usual style. That is the street popular song codeine diet where she featured alongside Slimcase, DJ Enimoney and Reminisce.

This song though a hit amongst youths in the streets have received much criticism from other camps who feel it celebrates drug abuse.


The codeine craze has even led to NAFDAC shutting down three codeine producing facilities in Nigeria.

In the video below, Mama JamJam is seen grooving with reckless abandon to the song. Watch:


