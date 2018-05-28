Entertainment

Tiwa Savage puts her boobs on display in Fendi (Photos)

Tiwa Savage has continued to command attention and will keep doing it, this she made known at the beginning of the year.

Singer Tiwa again out her body on display in a stunning orange Fendi piece.

The mom of one paired the outfit with a headscarf and captioned one of the photos; ”Doesn’t take much to make me smile.”

See photo below:

 

 

Tiwa Savage yesterday night ostensibly gave the public some clues about why her marriage with her estranged husband – Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun failed as she gave a sneak peak of her bum.

Mother of one, Tiwa Savage on last week Saturday night, bared her bum in ripped bump shorts as she performed at a musical concert at the O2 Arena in the United Kingdom before about 20,000 fans.

The 38 year old Mavin records songstress was also seen on stage with Wizkid who has been rumoured to be dating her. Since the pictures of her bum in ripped jeans emerged, Tiwa Savage has been attacked by social media users who believe she threw caution to the wind.

Read some social media reactions below:

-Gistreel

