Tiwa Savage Reacts After Davido Teased Wizkid Over His Rumoured Relationship With Her

The two singers have themselves, fueled the many rumours with their silence over the matter and their ever-increasing closeness.

Wizkid had tweeted that he needed a “sister” in his life and, Davido who was in a playful mood reacted to the tweet, with the words: “Tiwa our sister”

Nigerians quickly drew the conclusion that Davido had confirmed that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are indeed dating and the gossip spread like wildfire.

Now Tiwa Savage has reacted to the development. The “All Over” crooner simply put up a “walking away” emoji ad insinuated that she is minding her business.

