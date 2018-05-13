Entertainment, Gossip

Tiwa Savage unfollows Davido on Instagram after he teased Wizkid over their relationship

Tiwa Savage unfollows Davido after he sarcastically trolled his colleague, Wizkid on social media yesterday.

Davido seemed to have speculated that he knows about Tiwa Savage and Wizkid’s relationship when he teased Wizkid over the matter.

Wizkid had tweeted that he needed a “sister” in his life and a playful Davido reacted to the tweet, with the words: “Tiwa our sister”

When Tiwa Savage saw the tweet, she reacted as she simply put up a “walking away” emoji and insinuated that she is minding her business.

But in a new development, she’s unfollowed the singer on the gram – she’s following some of his HKN crew like B-Red, Mayorkun but currently not Davido.

Could she have possibly been provoked by the singer’s actions? What do you think?

