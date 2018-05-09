Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi & Alex argue over her Instastories (Video)

Tobi & Alex argue over her Instastories, apparently, Tobi doesn’t particularly like Alex putting him up without his consent on her stories.

This happened yesterday when they both went out and Alex went live on her IG.

Tobi was heard saying ; Don’t post it, they can’t know we are together’ .

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile Tobi has shared a lovely picture taken with Alex when they both visited the Big H Studios in Lagos State.

The 23-year old was photographed lifting Alex as she smiled in approval. Tobi and Alex also took pictures with other people present at the studio.

