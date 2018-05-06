Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi and Alex serving couple goals in new photos

Swanky Jerry styled both Tobi and Alex yesterday, and the outcome looked rather ravishing, giving us couple goals.

It all started when Swanky took to his Instagram page to show interest in styling a Female Big Brother Naija ex-housemate.

He put up a poll on his page, where Alex got the highest of votes.. He also put up a poll for the male housemates, and Tobi won.

Check on the photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

How ex BBNaija Housemates stormed the Headies Awards (Photos)

Female Noodles Thief, Olamide Paraded N*ked For Looting a Shop

” If You Own A S3x Doll, You Need Deliverance” – Actress Maryam Charles

Watch This Epic Dance Battle Between Tobi and Actress, Toyin Abraham (Video)

It’s a lie, Davido’s 30Billion Concert Was Not Sold Out – Brymo Exposes Davido

Porsche Car Is Not An Assurance See What’s The Main Assurance – Bob-Manuel Udokwu

Davido and Chioma celebrate on bed after his Headies Awards win (Video)

‘I Only Snub People I Don’t Know’ – Nollywood Actress Chioma Akpotha

I have moved on — Collins, Nina’s ex-boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *