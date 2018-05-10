Tobi and Cee-C Looking Cute As They Cover MediaRoomHub Magazine (Photos)

Cee-C and Tobi

Controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi and Cee-C have been re-united as they cover the May edition of Mediaroomhub Magazine. The two who were romantically linked revealed some never heard happenings in Big Brother house as they also threw more light on their stormy relationship.

Sharing the news, the magazine wrote: Our May Edition Cover @mediaroomhub is out and on it we have the real #bbnaija2018 housemates DOUBLE WAHALA, @tobibakre and @CeeC_official who opened up about some never heard happenings in house as they also spilled the entire tea about their relationship.

All my years as a journalist who had met/interviewed past and present presidents, governors and dignitaries on the Thisday Style cover and Thisday newspaper, I must confess that getting these two together was one of the most arduous interview I have ever done in my career.

We did also reached out to three super creative designers and founders of @thefiafactory, #Funke, Ijeoma and Abi under our Interview Concierge where the trio talked about their brand, visions , challenges and more.

One fashion entrepreneur that we can boldly say can’t do no wrong when it comes to styles is @efetommyoflife as he graces our Men’s Fashion pages with some street and classy styles. We’ve got @sunnyroseonline’s “unscripted roots” under Our LOOK BOOK.

Our Style Focus for this edition legit goes to who we call “style Piper”. How she combines pieces and colours together makes us stay glued to her Instagram page. Plus she’s got just the right bod for every pieces. Guys check out some of these stylish looks from @mizwanneka.

We are all about #thatcurvylife in this edition as far as our Asoebi Circuit is concerned. Media girl, @toolzo doesn’t hasitate to give us a run for our money when it come asoebi styles. She’s just about the only curvy hottie you need to keep up with on social media as she knows how to keep it sexy, gorgeous and elegant.

Do enjoy our MRH trends as we bring you some of your favourite celebrities rocking all shades of waist bags.

Credit:-

Editor-in-Chief : @zukiliciouz

Styling : @moashystyling

Photographer : @rezebonna

Hair stylist: @ferdinandshair

Content writers: ocheibi_abigail X @pricelessloba

Location: @designersclublagos

The black suit: @kimonokollection

The black dress: #Stylistcloset

Shoes : @overallspremiumbrands

Gold dress: #Stylistcloset

Navy blue Suit: @bosiandcharles

