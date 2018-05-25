Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi Bakre indirectly shades Cee-C with Adekunle Gold’s ‘Damn Delilah’ song?

Just when we thought the drama between BBNaija 2018 housemates, Tobi and CeeC has died down… the former had to subtly shade the latter recently.

Tobi Bakre might have stirred up drama and people assume that it’s directed at his former romantic partner, Cee C.

After Tobi attended Adekunle Gold’s listening party for his new album ‘About 30‘, he disclosed on Twitter that he had a favourite song which he didn’t want to mention so as to not to start up any drama.

However, he later disclosed that the song was named ‘Damn Delilah’.

After listening to the lyrics of songs, one can understand why it would be his favourite track.

The lyrics read in part,

To hell with you Delilah
You made me weak and left
Burn in hell Delilah
You took my strength

Without you I am fine girl
Without you I am doing well
Since you Don go I am stronger. fin misilè oo

Damn you Delilah
Don’t you come back oh

I used to think you took my breath away
I lied, I was choking on your bullshit
Give me the strength to throw your heart away
You don’t even deserve it

What do you think?

