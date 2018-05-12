Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi Bakre meets Vice President Osinbajo (Photo)

Tobi Bakre meets with Vice President Osinbajo, he looked so happy in a new photo as he took a selfie with him.

The BBNaija 2018 finalist has been having really good times after leaving the reality TV show and has been visiting some top celebrities.

He also paid a visit to his former workplace to see his colleagues at Heritage Bank.

Tobi Bakre has revealed the exciting moment he met with the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Taking to his instagram to share the photo, he captioned it:

“Senior role model!!! #blown!!! Choi #tobination”

See post below:

