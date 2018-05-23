Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi Bakre takes photos with his Billionaire dad

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tobi Bakre took to his Instagram page to share new photos of himself with his dad.

He shared the photos with the caption,

Super productive meeting with my main G. Popman. Years of wisdom growing up and he steady keeps em coming.

He then disabled his comment section on the post.

Checkout the photos below:

Meanwhile, Tobi was recently dragged into a recent drama which involved Alex sharing a photo of herself and a “man” in bed..

Folks on social media were of the opinion that it was her “bestfriend” Tobi, due to the fact that the person in the said pic had the same neck chain as Tobi.

But then, in reaction to the whole drama, Alex said her Snapchat account was hacked, and the pictures weren’t shared by her.. She further claimed the pics were works of photoshop.

[Read The Full Details Here + Photoss]

