Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi gushes over Alex, calls her his favorite village girl

Tobi has shared a lovely picture taken with his co-former Big Brother Housemate, Alex when they both visited the Big H Studios in Lagos.

The 23-year old was photographed lifting Alex as she smiled in approval.

Tobi and Alex also took pictures with other people present at the studio.

The former investment banker has admitted that the public is putting pressure on him to get romantic with his co-Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Alex.

Here are some photos from their visit to BankyW and Adesua Etomi.

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

“Money makes me wet” – Lady opens up

Fans react as Tobi celebrates Alex as his WCW (Photos)

Nigerian woman blasts her husband’s side-chick on Whatsapp & it’s messy

Olakunle Churchill, Cee-C support Chikezie Ijeoma’s street clean campaign (Photos)

FG considers extra year of study for University graduates before NYSC

Nigerian lady launches Thermoplastic paint brand for road construction (Photos)

Tobi & Alex argue over her Instastories (Video)

Davido reacts to rumour he unfollowed Tobi because of Chioma’s friendship with Cee-C

Is this How You’d Win a Grammy? Fans Blast Tekno For Sampling Danfo Drivers’ Song

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *