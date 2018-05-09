Entertainment, Gossip

Tobi replies follower who called Alex his wife & a village girl

Tobi replies follower who came for “his wife”, Alex tagging her as a village girl, who keeps attaching herself to him.

This came after Tobi shared a picture of himself with Banky W and wrote as the caption: “Also met the Major General today. Senior Capito Banky. #baale. #BAAD toh behd.”

The follower then replied to him: “Have you seen Nina, she’s not forming she’s class, independent unlike you and your village wife gumming body ever since, you think you pepper Cee-C with a villager Nsuka gal”.

Then Tobi responded thus: “Our parents or grand parents came from the village to the city and that’s why we are all in the city now. So let us av our village joy in peace.”

Thing to note, he didn’t dispute the fact that Alex is his “wife”, and she’s been “gum bodying”. Lol!

Leave a Comment…

comments



Tags

You may also like

Woman divorces her illiterate husband after he sponsored her education to university level

#BBNaija: Davido unfollows Tobi on Instagram, follows Cee-C & Miracle

Cee-C shares more private jet photos with Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma

Davido explains why he has no collaborations with Wizkid

How Eniola Badmus rolled in a Rolls Royce to the London premiere of her movie, Ghetto Bred (photos)

Lady shed tears after undergoing 34 hours labour during childbirth; shares emotional photos after delivery

Nigerians react after DJ Cuppy said “I traveled to London to get small breeze”

Mavin Records Celebrates 6th Anniversary

Bambam Celebrated Teddy A’s Son On His Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *