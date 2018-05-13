Toke Makinwa featured on CNN’s African Voices | Video

Toke Makinwa is beside herself with excitement and it has everything to do with being featured on CNN’s African Voices.
During her interview, the media personality talked about her brand and her journey so far.
African Voices is a feature series that airs on CNN and examines Africa’s fastest rising stars who are making an impact in their various industries.
She also took to her Instagram page to express her excitement, See her post below:
Mama I made it 🙌🙌🙌. TM made it to CNN. I remember sitting up in bed a couple of years ago watching African Voices on CNN, it was Tiwa Savage’s episode and I was intrigued just watching her talk about her craft, I won’t forget in a hurry, she was in a studio and I just kept thinking to myself, one day, one day CNN will interview me too and it will be ever so inspiring. God heard me, he has taken me on such a journey that words can’t explain. Thank you Jesus, thank you. Watching my CNN African Voices feature brought tears to my eyes, seeing my parents pictures up on CNN made me feel tremendous joy as they left this earth before they could become, I hope they are proud of me🙏. Watching my journey humbled me, it’s easy for us to focus on what we haven’t achieved yet without taking stock and giving ourselves credit for how far we’ve come. To everyone out there with a dream, give yourself a break, work at your goals but be in the moment always. It may not look like much is happening but look back, you are not where you started. Stay thankful for your journey and always remember, someone is watching. Thank you @cnnafrica cc @cnn for putting Africa on the map, thank you for such a huge platform. If you missed it you can watch TM on CNN thru out the weekend and next week too. “We global”😂💥🥂 Sat 12th May – 7am CET, a repeat at 4.30pm CET Sunday 13th May – 12.30am CET, a repeat at 4.30am CET Monday 14th May – 5am CET Tuesday 15th May – 10.30am CET Link in bio 🙌🙌🙌 Thank you to my amazing team that worked so hard to give CNN a good interview and make me look pretty too. @florencesann ❤️❤️❤️ Wigs & Hairstyling: @freebornnoble Stylist: @stylenecessity Make up [email protected] my darling ❤️❤️ Photography: @philippraheem #TMGlobal 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
