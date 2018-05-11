Toke Makinwa Flaunts Hot Legs In A One Piece Swimsuit As She Holidays In France (Photos)

Toke Makinwa, regarded to be one of the most popular female on-air-personalities in Nigeria, has shared some new photos online.

The young lady who is currently on holiday in France, shared the photos today on Instagram and her fans are talking about her beauty.

In the photos, Toke Makiwa is seen at the Bagatelle Beach St-Tropez in France as she strikes poses for the camera.

She captioned one of the photos thus: “Live life before you leave life

“Happy weekend”

See more photos below:

