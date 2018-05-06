Tonto Dikeh And Her Son Step Out In Matching Outfits To Church (photos)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh no longer takes going to church as a joke.
She stepped out this morning with her son, King Andre to church, and they look adorable in their matching outfits.
“SMALL GIRL WITH A VERY BIG GOD..
CALVARY GREETINGS DARLINGS..
HAPPY SUNDAY..
Hope you are going to church today?
#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS”
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!