Tonto Dikeh fires back at Olakunle Churchill, calls him “Papa Fraudster”

The ongoing drama between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill over rent issues in Ghana seem not to be ending.

The aactress has hit back at her ex-husband via a social media post in which she labelled him a fraudster who should go settle his debts.

It all started when an Instagram handle accused Churchill of theft and failure to pay rent for an apartment in Ghana.

Tonto Dikeh jumped in and dropped a comment of advise to the handlers of the page.

The post from the actress didn’t sit well with Olakunle Churchill who then slammed her with claims that she has been depriving him of their son, King.

He wrote:

AS FOR YOU MAMA KING, THOUGHT WE HAVE MOVED ON AND YOU ARE NOT MY PA NEITHER MY SECRETARY HENCEFORTH DESIST FROM ANYTHING THAT CONCERNS ME.LASTLY YOU SHOULD KNOW BY NOW WITH ALL YOU HAVE TRIED,THAT NO ONE CAN PULL A MAN DOWN ESPECIALLY ONE WITH THE GRACE OF GOD.

My interest is my son, whom you have deprived me of seeing 14 months before the court case.I was able to see my son after the court granted me of sharing custody which was before his birthday. You and your lawyer have refused to oblige to court orders 4 times including his last holiday. Please Channel this same energy on responding to court order.

Reacting to the post, Tonto Dikeh fired back at Churchill telling him to stay on his lane.

“Go and pay your bills and leave me out of your nonsense.Your son isn’t on Instagram, so telling sad untrue stories is unnecessary.

“Call your son, have a bond with my son if you want to rather than coming out to play victim and adding him to such useless gist.

“Woww such a father you are involving your sons name in a messy debt scandal you created…btw you lied the house was yours and you bought it off a widow whose husband was a banker.

“Kings nanny/my PA’s phone keeps records you know? YOU ARE TOTALLY FORGOTTEN…..your debt had to resurrect your existence, stay on your blooody lane.

“Quit telling people you can’t pay them because @efcc blocked your account.

“As a result of my reporting you to them…..The biggest mistake you will keep making is mentioning my name….Kunle #sinkedship #sailon #Papa Fraudster

