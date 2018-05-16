Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh offers Gifty N1million for slamming Lillian Afegbai over surgery

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who seems to be outta the country wants to appreciate Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty for defending her!

After actress, Lilian Afegbai shared a sexy photo of herself and made a statement about loving your body the way they are, many felt she was shading Tonto Dikeh who had cosmetic surgery late last year.

She captioned the photo: “Why was I considering surgery ????🤔🤔 Self love is the best love, love my body and small boobs. I pray nothing makes me go under the knife. Not the new trend, not a man, not peer pressure, not even society.”

Gifty then slammed Lilian writing…

Some people are just meant to be useless forever. You condemned a pic I posted on IG,which I wasn’t bothered cuz’ MADNESS NO GET SIZE.Now,You posted a pic and said you can never do body surgery,my dear just kukuma say that you can not afford the fee…
… and that you are just managing your life. Besides what do you expect from someone who stands and begs for champagne in the club during the BBN finals celebration, hehe…..

… and Tonto Dikeh is quite elated about it that she’s even offering her an iPhone X or any thing worth N1 million once she gets back.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Hushpuppi reacts to Deji Adeyanju for saying EFCC should investigate him

Ubi Franklin calls Twitter user a ‘fool’ for insinuating that Cee-C was at his house this morning

Alleged pre-wedding photos of Anto and her man surface online

Wizkid’s 2nd baby-mama calls him out for not taking care of his responsibility, fans react

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim finally meets Cee-c and Teddy A (video)

Senior Lawyer Insists A Corper Twerk Or Dance “Shaku shaku” Before He Reviews Her Papers

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Young Nigerian lady shares raunchy photos to mark her birthday

Bromance! Davido praises Wizkid after he said he’ll be performing to a 20,000 crowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *