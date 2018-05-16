Tonto Dikeh offers Gifty N1million for slamming Lillian Afegbai over surgery

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh who seems to be outta the country wants to appreciate Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Gifty for defending her!

After actress, Lilian Afegbai shared a sexy photo of herself and made a statement about loving your body the way they are, many felt she was shading Tonto Dikeh who had cosmetic surgery late last year.

She captioned the photo: “Why was I considering surgery ????🤔🤔 Self love is the best love, love my body and small boobs. I pray nothing makes me go under the knife. Not the new trend, not a man, not peer pressure, not even society.”

Gifty then slammed Lilian writing…

Some people are just meant to be useless forever. You condemned a pic I posted on IG,which I wasn’t bothered cuz’ MADNESS NO GET SIZE.Now,You posted a pic and said you can never do body surgery,my dear just kukuma say that you can not afford the fee…

… and that you are just managing your life. Besides what do you expect from someone who stands and begs for champagne in the club during the BBN finals celebration, hehe…..

… and Tonto Dikeh is quite elated about it that she’s even offering her an iPhone X or any thing worth N1 million once she gets back.

