Tonto Dikeh reacts to Toyin Abraham’s Engagement. (Video)

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dike has reacted to the news of her Colleague – Toyin Abraham’s engagement to her Lawyer boo.

Toyin Abraham was trending yesterday on social media after the news of her engagement broke, and her friends have poured encomiums on the actress.

Tonto Dike shared a video of herself throwing impressive acrobatic flips and wrote;

Me when I heard my BABY GIRL,MY LOVER,WORLDS BEST IS ENGAGED..

OO my tomato jos,My strong and powerful lady congrats Sis.. @toyin_abraham
CALM DOWN FOR WHAT?.. #I HAVE A WEDDING YO PLAN

#DEAR HOLY SPIRIT I PERSONALLY INVITE YOU INTO THIS UNION.. #COME AND

TAKE YOUR PLACE IN THEIR LIVES

#MY ORIGINAL GHETTO BREED #GHOST AND THE TOUT OUT NOW #GO SEE IT

Watch the VIDEO HERE

A reliable source revealed that the actress’s husband-to-be popped the golden question with a ring worth millions of Naira.

It’s reported also that the both of them are in love with each other and are both ready for this awesome next chapter of their lives.

