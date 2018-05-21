Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh shares details of her birthday retreat and amazing gifts to fans

Tonto Dikeh who likes to call herself ‘King Tonto’ is set to celebrate her birthday on June 9th, 2018 in grand style and she has already revealed her plans for the birthday celebration.

The mother of one has stated that to celebrate God on her birthday, she would be giving out 40 exotic gifts to all her fans.

Sharing a recent photo of herself in a birthday shoot, a list of the items to be given away was penned down. This includes;

A landed property,
3 i-phones,
3 ipads,
10 Techno phones,
An all expense paid candle light dinner date for four couples(Abuja/Lagos)
An all expense paid weekend get away for a single mother and her child in a 5star hote(Abuja)
5 KingTonto package from pelsinternational skincare products
3 exotic package from Dabota cosmetic products( a product for Queens)
10 exotic bespoke perfumes from Sapphirescents
Startup Funds and Empowerment for widows( 6th June)
A visit and donation to all the 3 IDP Camps in Abuja(8TH AND 9TH)
Breaking fast with Tonto Dikeh
Medical Outreach (15th June 2018)
Keep fit with King Tonto (20th June, 2018)

Tonto also wrote:

God has been tremendously great to Us.
In less than 2years he has done what no man can/Could ever do.
He has achieved us the success of 100years in just A year..
Every means I have will be used to Glorify my GOD..

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

34-year-old Nigerian-American virgin, Yvonne Orji, finds love at last (Photos)

Why I had sex, got pregnant outside marriage – Linda Ikeji

Maheeda is envious of her daughter’s body, says she will delete her IG account

Mercy Johnson and her kids, husband looking beautiful in matching outfits (Photos)

Retired Yahoo boy exposes ritual methods, speaks on eating Poo, running mad, using girls

If we obey God, Nigeria will change’ – VP, Yemi Osinbajo

#BBNaija: “Please f**k off and die!” – Ifu Ennada slams troll who called her a famzer

Beyoncé ‘buys her own church in New Orleans’ weeks after over 900 people stormed the Grace Cathedral church to worship her

Uriel lashes out at fan who called her shapeless after rocking a crop top

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *