Tonto Dikeh shares details of her birthday retreat and amazing gifts to fans

Tonto Dikeh who likes to call herself ‘King Tonto’ is set to celebrate her birthday on June 9th, 2018 in grand style and she has already revealed her plans for the birthday celebration.

The mother of one has stated that to celebrate God on her birthday, she would be giving out 40 exotic gifts to all her fans.

Sharing a recent photo of herself in a birthday shoot, a list of the items to be given away was penned down. This includes;

A landed property,

3 i-phones,

3 ipads,

10 Techno phones,

An all expense paid candle light dinner date for four couples(Abuja/Lagos)

An all expense paid weekend get away for a single mother and her child in a 5star hote(Abuja)

5 KingTonto package from pelsinternational skincare products

3 exotic package from Dabota cosmetic products( a product for Queens)

10 exotic bespoke perfumes from Sapphirescents

Startup Funds and Empowerment for widows( 6th June)

A visit and donation to all the 3 IDP Camps in Abuja(8TH AND 9TH)

Breaking fast with Tonto Dikeh

Medical Outreach (15th June 2018)

Keep fit with King Tonto (20th June, 2018)

Tonto also wrote:



God has been tremendously great to Us.

In less than 2years he has done what no man can/Could ever do.

He has achieved us the success of 100years in just A year..

Every means I have will be used to Glorify my GOD..

Leave a Comment…

comments