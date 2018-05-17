Local News

Tonto Dikeh Steps Out With D’banj For A Friend’s Birthday Party (Photos)

D’banj and Tonto Dikeh attended a friend’s birthday party, Aladejana in Gucci top.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh alongside musician, D’banj and others were pictured at a friend’s birthday party which took place some days ago.

The celebrities came to identify with the celebrant, Adewale Aladejana who is a social media evangelist and Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly church member. He is also the lead master performer for Sapphire Scents used by many celebrities.

Aladejana was all smiles as he appreciated the stars for giving him the honour.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Face Of Nollywood 2018 Slays In Sultry Bikini Photos

How A Phone Repairer Got Into Trouble After Meddling In Fight Between Lagos Politician And His Wife

Loot Recovery & Convictions: EFCC Boss, Magu Reels Out His Achievements Under Buhari

FG Queries Envoy For Attending US Embassy Relocation From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

Photos of Homeless Man Who Has Been Sleeping At Ikorodu Bus Terminal For 7 Days Without Food

BBNaija: Miracle Spotted With Hot Lady At The Airport

50 Firms Win Contracts To Lift Nigeria’s Crude In 2018/2019 (Full List)

Horror: Pilot And Co-Pilot Dead As Plane Comes Crashing Into A Hillside

Photos Of Muslims Trying To Sight The Moon In Kaduna As The Ramadan Season Closes In

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *