Tonto Dikeh Steps Out With D’banj For A Friend’s Birthday Party (Photos)

D’banj and Tonto Dikeh attended a friend’s birthday party, Aladejana in Gucci top.

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh alongside musician, D’banj and others were pictured at a friend’s birthday party which took place some days ago.

The celebrities came to identify with the celebrant, Adewale Aladejana who is a social media evangelist and Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly church member. He is also the lead master performer for Sapphire Scents used by many celebrities.

Aladejana was all smiles as he appreciated the stars for giving him the honour.

