Tonto Dikeh Storms Flamboyant Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri’s Church In South Africa (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh has been spotted in South Africa attending a service at the  Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) founded by the controversial pastor, Shepherd Bushiri.

Tonto’s presence in ECGC was announced by Shepherd Bushiri himself via his Instagram page where he lauded the Nigerian actress and her achievements.

He posted Tonto’s photo on his page then wrote he following:

“Anointed Diplomatic LIVE: Tonto Dikeh in Diplomatic gathering! 

 

“Tonight, ECG receives Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh in the bevy of Diplomats. The anointing attracts and connects the children of God from every walk of life and every genre of the arts, science, politics and technology. The power of God allows us to excel in everything we set out to achieve.

 

“She is famous for her roles in “Game fools play” and “My damage”. Tonto has enjoyed and continues to enjoy a colourful career in the entertainment industry and is one of the African celebrities who openly confesses her faith in the Prophetic Ministry. When God has blessed you valued Diplomat, will you acknowledge Him?”

