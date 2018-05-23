Tonto Dikeh thrills her fans with fabulous photos as she counts down to her 33rd birthday

As she continues her vacation in South Africa, beautiful actress, Tonto Dikeh has continued to thrill her fans with photos.

Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has continued to stun after sharing beautiful photos of herself. The actress who is on vacation in South Africa shared photos on her social media page.

Recall that Tonto had previously shared photos as she posed with late Nelson Mandela’s statue in South Africa.

Early this morning, shared some glamorous shots.

In one of her post on instagram, she captioned thus:

Good morning beautiful people of God,(ROR)

MINISTERS OF LIFE *But if the ministration of death, written and engraven in stones, was glorious, so that the children of Israel could not stedfastly behold the face of Moses for the glory of his countenance; which glory was to be done away: How shall not the ministration of the spirit be rather glorious (2 Corinthians 3:7-8).* The Apostle Paul, in our theme scripture was comparing the awesome difference between the Old and the New Testaments. Without mincing words, he calls the ministration of the Old Testament “the ministration of death.” What does this mean? Now, understand something about the Law: it came that condemnation might stand. When the Law was read, death was ministered; people were condemned; spiritual death became a consciousness. Recall Paul’s words in Romans 7:9, “For I was alive without the law once: but when the commandment came, sin revived, and I died.” The law was given because of sin, so that sin might be shown to be what it really is (Read Romans 7:13). Now, the Old Testament couldn’t fulfill God’s intention which was to give life to men. Rather, it brought death, because of the imperfections of the flesh. No one could fulfill the Law; none could totally rise to the level that the law prescribed. But thanks be unto God! *Christ Jesus is the fulfilment of the Law. The Bible says through Him, all are justified from all things from which they couldn’t be justified by the Law of Moses (Acts 13:39).* The Bible says He’s brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel (2 Timothy 1:10). So, today, when we preach the true New Testament, we’re ministering the Spirit; the Spirit of life. *2 Corinthians 3:6 says we’re able ministers of the New Testament: “…not of the letter, but of the spirit: for the letter killeth, but the spirit giveth life.”* This should be your dream and desire: you want your ministration to be a ministration of life; a ministration of the Spirit. Someone who doesn’t yet know Jesus should hear you, and be transformed, because of the release of the spirit of life in your

See post below:

-Akpraise