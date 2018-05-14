Entertainment, Uncategorized

Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani step out in N400,000 embellished D&G sunglasses

Tonto Dikeh and fashion designer, Toyin Lawani are far from shy and retiring and the personalities are famous for their expensive style.

They rocked embellished D&G sunglasses that have also been spotted on music star Rihanna and rapper, Trina.

Yesterday being Mother’s Day, actress Tonto Dikeh and fashion designer, Toyin Lawani stepped out with their kids in D&G cyrstal embellished glasses which costs $1,200 about N448k.

We look forward to seeing what Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani puts out on the gram and we are all captivated by their style.

They keep their fans up-to-date on their style moments via Instagram and we were particularly taken by these statement D&G sunglasses.

-Akpraise


