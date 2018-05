Well, indeed the proud mother of one did have plastic surgery a couple of weeks back but looking at her recent photos, one can say her doctor did a good job.

While advertising a perfume line on her IG page, she posed seductively for the shot which saw her raising a hip up to further sell her product.

The photo has since gotten thousands of likes and admiration amongst other things.

See full photo:

What do you think?! Hot mama eh?!

Leave a Comment…

comments