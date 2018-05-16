Tonto Dikeh’s Ex, Churchill Received By Magu At The Commissioning Of New EFCC Office (Photos)

Ibrahim Magu and Olakunle Churchill

The colourful ceremony had the presence of high and mighty in the corridors of power including invited special guests like former President of South Africa Mr Thabo Mbeki, Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogora and a host of others.

One of the pronounced special guests at the event‎ is the chairman of Big Church Group of Companies, Dr. Olakunle Churchill, who was received by the EFCC Boss Ibrahim Magu on his arrival to the new office complex.

The popular philanthropist and ICT specialist has long established a relationship with the security agency following their on-going project partnerships.

Churchill took to his instagram page to post about the event.

Below is what he wrote: “In truth, the fight against corruption has been intensified in Nigeria with the commissioning of this gigantic architectural masterpiece ‎by President Mohammadu Buhari yesterday. The new EFCC headquarters in Abuja has one of the best state of the arts security facilities in Africa and am humbled to be one of the invited special guests who witnessed this historical ceremony.

“Indeed, ‘the fight against corruption is the duty of every citizen. If you see something, say something and EFCC will do something’.

“Obviously, no one can pull down a man with the GRACE of God!

“Congratulations @officialefcc “

