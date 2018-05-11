Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill accused of theft in Ghana

Tonto Dikeh ex-husband Olakunle Churchill has been accused of theft and failure to pay house rent by an Instagram handle representing a real estate business.

The ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is said to have made way with some items he met at an apartment he rented in Ghana belonging to a widow.

The handle @buy-sell_swap_rent_ghana wrote:

”Olakunle Churchill, stop running away from paying rent that you owe to a vulnerable widow and come and settle it and return everything that you took away from the a house that was given to you and your @tontolet furnished to rent…

“If you cannot afford to pay rent at plush Trassaco (in Acrra), why not get something according to your pocket>

“You see the worst human being that I know stealing from a widow but trying to appear to live a luxury life on social media when you can’t even pay rent rent.

“Return all the things that you have stolen from the house, air conditioners etc and return the house to us the way you got it when you first rented… you and @tontolet are the dirtiest people I have met judging from the way you keep your homes yet you’ll come on social media to slay just for the glam, smh, pathetic folks.

“You are an example of why Ghanaian home owners never want to rent homes to Nigerian cos not only do you destroy them but you also steal things that you even came to meet in the houses.

“Since you have called to show the location of the items you took away but have still not done do, better return and/or pick your calls to settle this issue.

“The issue you know is already at the East Legon Police station. Don’t make us flag you at immigration to be arrested as soon as you ever set foot here again in Ghana.

“You pretend to be rich just to fool the media and the lame minds that follow you on social media yet you’re not what you portray @bigchurchhaven.

“Your life is built on lies and pretense, no wonder @tontolet divorced you when she found out you are less of what you claim you are.

“Stop living the fake life and pay your rent and return all that you’ve stolen from the house.”

Reacting to the post, Tonto Dikeh proffered solution by dropping a comment.

She wrote:

”@buy_sell_swap_rent-ghana trust me and that’s not a wrong number..Yes it’s suppose to be an elderly woman who picks up and yes she wldlie she doesn’t know him either BUT

“If that fails kindly contact @bimbo_peters she can get to him in a speed of light.. Thanks.”

Reacting to the news, fans labelled the account as fake and possibly belonging to Tonto Dikeh which she is using for a smear campaign against her ex-husband and the father of her child.

Reacting to such claims, the actress and mother of one wrote:

”Y’all don’t drag me into this mess,This isn’t planned nor it’s fake.

I VISITED THAT HOUSE,I KNOW THAT HOUSE IN QUESTION.

“AS A MATTER OF FACT MY SONS CLOTHINGS ARE STILL IN THAT HOUSE..

“As a matter of fact that’s the house in the video Kunle and Azuka released where you all saw me swing my arm with an obvious swollen face and bulged eyes..

“I know the house to be my Sons father as I as told,I know the Widow in Question but I have never met her..

“Pls don’t make me post the house address and more contact just to Get cleared off this nonsense..

“Go on my page obviously I have moved on and I am extremely happy and in love,Dont ruin my Mother’s Day celebration with your unthoughtful allegations..

#NOT TODAY #NOT EVER

#KINGTONTO.”

Leave a Comment…

comments