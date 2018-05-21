Tonto Dikeh’s Half Sister Shades Her After Her Church Ministration

Oh dear! Tonto Dikeh’s half sister, Tatiana Dikeh just shaded the actress! The actress yesterday at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, spoke to over 7000 youths and also preached about forgiveness. But her half sister isn’t letting Tonto go free after watching the video online and decided to call her out saying Tonto Dikeh herself doesn;t forgive. She posted the video and wrote;

“I just saw d most hilarious video of all time…..Like how does a person with so much hate stand in front of a whole congregation to preach forgiveness. Charity they say begins at home but my dear, where is ur charity? The world needs to start practicing what they preach and stop this foolishness #my2cents #forgivenessmyass #sheerstupidity #practicewhatyoufcukingpreach”

Also watch the video below…

