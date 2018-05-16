Local News

Too Adorable! Annie Idibia Shares Lovely Photo Of Her Daughter Cuddling Up With 2Face In Bed

An adorable and cute photo of Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, cuddling up with his beautiful daughter has surfaced on social media.
 

Annie Idibia and her two daughters

Popular Nollywood actress, Annie Macauley-Idibia, has taken to her verified Instagram page to share an adorable photo of her singer husband, 2Face Idibia, cuddling up with his beautiful daughter while the singer was still asleep.

In the cute photo which is making the rounds on social media, the legendary singer’s youngest daughter, Olivia was seen resting her head on her father’s chest as she wrapped her arms around him while he slept soundly.

Annie shared the cute photo with the most adorable caption describing 2Baba as their youngest daughter’s first love.

She wrote: “Her First ”

See the photo below;

