Too Adorable! Singer, Simi’s Mom And Stepdad Melt Hearts In Playful Romance Video

Simi’s step-father and her mum

Nigerian sensational singer and songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has taken to her Instagram page to share an adorable video of her mother and step-father in romantic mood at her house.

Simi’s mum and her husband

The video wbich emerged online and is making the rounds on social media, shows how in love Simi’s mum is with her husband.

The singer can be heard in the background teasing her mum and step-father as they continue to play around in the house cuddling with smiles on their faces.

Watch the video below courtesy of @Instablog9ja:





Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria