Too Hilarious! Nigerian Graduate Turned Into Laughing Stock After Sharing Blunder-filled Post Online

A Facebook user identified as Aliyu Sada, has taken to the social networking platform to tell his family and friends that he has graduated from higher institution as he collects his result.

The latest English graduate who boosted of making a very good result from the school, turned to an internet sensation after he posted a photo of his result with a blunder-filled hilarious caption.

He wrote: “It’s with deeps sence nd humility to told public, friends and family that… I had been collected my N. C. E result yesterday 30/04/2018 around 2.00om with the overall of 3.44 CGPA. I’m now a graduate.”

Since his post emerged, other social media users have ridiculed him for his poor English language writing skills.

See the result and his caption below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria