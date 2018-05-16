Too Hilarious! NYSC Corp Members Pushes Plus-sized Colleague In The Butt To Climb Rope Ladder (Photos)

A hilarious video clip which shows the moment a plus-sized female member of the National Youth Service Corps in Lagos State was helped by her colleagues to climb the rope ladder during man-o-war activities in camp, has emerged on social media.

The video which is making the rounds on social media since its emergence shows an NYSC official helping to push the corp member up the ladder by pushing her butt.

Other corp members who were seen standing close by, can be heard offering words of encouragement while filming the scene playing out in front of them.

After much effort that yielded very little result, other corp members joined in to help push the female corp member up the ladder.

It was a tough battle but the corp member seemed determined to get to the top of the ladder, and she did eventually.

Watch the video below.

