Too Much Money: Beyonce Buys Her Very Own Church For N306 Million (Photos)

World famous singer, Beyonce, who is also widely referred to as Queen Bey, is now the owner of a church – her own church!

The church which is located in New Orleans is reported to be 7,500 sq.ft.

According to TMZ, the church building dates back to over a 100 years old and was put at $850,000 (N306,000,000).

The church building has not been in use for a while now because of its members’ deaths.

Below are photos of the newly purchased church.

