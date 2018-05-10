Too Much Money: Singer Kcee Shows Off His Beautiful Garage

Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, 39, popularly known as Kcee has shown that his bank account is still very much large despite his reduced activities in the music scene.

Kcee

Kcee, Limpopo crooner is really living big as he displayed the gold-painted exotic cars in his compound.

This year hasn’t been Kcee’s year with Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Tiwa Savage and others dominating the music scene.

Kcee’s garage in question

Kcee, is also a songwriter and businessman. He was formerly in the Hiphop duo group called KC Presh. He currently has a record deal with Five Star Music.

Kcee was born in the ghetto area of Ajegunle, Lagos State.