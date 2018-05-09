Local News

Too Romantic! Rapper, 2 Chainz Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend At The MET Gala Red Carpet (Photos/Video)

Love is in the air at the 2018 Met Gala, and 2 Chainz contributed to the romance by proposing to his wife, Kesha Ward. Yes, they’ve been married since 2013 and have three kids together.
 

2 Chainz and wife after the proposal

Popular American rapper, Tauheed Epps, known professionally as 2 Chainz, might have just delivered the biggest moment of the 2018 Met Gala which was held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

Taking over the red carpet with his longtime partner, Nakesha Ward, Tity Boi turned heads everywhere when he suddenly dropped to his knee and proposed to his lady on Monday night, and she said Yes!.

2Chainz and Ward have been romantically involved with one another for a long while now, and together the two have three children named Heaven, Harmony and Halo.

It’s been reported that 2Chainz proposed to her at the BET Awards back in 2013, but the circumstances surrounding that alleged proposal remain unclear. She has often been called 2Chainz’s wife in subsequent years, so maybe this is more of a formality than anything else.

 

Watch video of the proposal below courtesy of E!;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

See What Happens To President Buhari’s Guards Of Honour Anytime He Arrives (Photos)

Allegri Emerges As Arsenal No.1 Target To Replace Wenger

Notorious Nigerian Drug Baron And His Girlfriend Busted In Namibia (Photos)

Is Drama Brewing Between Teddy-A And His Babymama Over Bam Bam?

So Presidential: Vladimir Putin Rides In New Russian-Made Limo After Swearing-in (Photos)

Is This The Smallest Man In Nigeria? Meet 200L ABSU Student And Radio Anchor (Photos)

Face Of Prophet Arrested For Hate Speech In Lagos State (Photo)

#BBNaija: Nina Slays In Fresh Photos

Drama As Car Tumbles And Falls Upside Down Opposite LASTMA Office In Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *