Toolz Launches Lingerie And Shapewear For Plus Size Women (Photos)

 

Toolz (middle)

On-Air-Personality Toolz Oniru Demuren has launched her own premium lingerie and shape-wear for plus size African curvy women, called Sablier.

According to Toolz;

“I want ladies, irrespective of their size or body types, to be confident and love themselves, and essentially embrace their beautiful, because beauty is from within and is not dependent on what society dictates”

