Toolz opens up on miscarriage as she covers Genevieve Magazine, her husband speaks about their trials


Media personality, Toolz Oniru-Demuren is on the cover of Genevieve magazine’s May issue where she shared her incredible journey to healing from her miscarriage, battles with depression and more.



The curvy beauty recently launched a lingerie line for plus-sized women.Here is an excerpt from the interview.

“I’m much better now, thanks to God. I did sadly lose my baby but I’m almost there now. I would like to share my story with Genevieve; there’s no one else I would trust with it. Please do let me know your thoughts. Thank you”.

On why she never spoke about it, she said:

“I’ve never spoken about it because it was very painful, and it’s still very difficult for me to talk about it.”

Tunde Demuren, her husband in an IG post, revealed why he allowed her speak about their trials and tribulations in the magazine.


He wrote:

”So my boo is on the cover of @genevievemagazine .. true confession, I have been the reason why she didn’t do interviews addressing some of our trials and tribulations because I want to keep our private lives private and I wasn’t sure that I was ready to share certain hard times with the world.. but I know a lot of people go thru similar difficulties and we both know that sharing ours may in some small way help somebody out there… so take a minute to check it out, and I hope it helps whoever needs it at this time”.


