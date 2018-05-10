Entertainment, Gossip

Toolz speaks on loosing her pregnancy as she covers Genevieve Magazine

Popular Media Personality, Toolz O, is the cover star on the latest issue of Genevieve Magazine.

The OAP who recently launched a lingerie line for plus-sized women, addresses her heartbreaking miscarriage late last year. An excerpt by MPN reads;

“I’m much better now, thanks to God. I did sadly lose my baby but I’m almost there now. I would like to share my story with Genevieve; there’s no one else I would trust with it. Please do let me know your thoughts. Thank you”.

Why she never spoke about it, she said:

“I’ve never spoken about it because it was very painful, and it’s still very difficult for me to talk about it.”

Why she never spoke about it, she said:

“I’ve never spoken about it because it was very painful, and it’s still very difficult for me to talk about it.”

On having a fairy-tale marriage: I’m a die-hard romantic, so I did think marriage was going to be like a Disney movie….no arguments, birds singing every morning. (Laughs) To be honest It’s not quite like that, but I’m very happy.

I think what I love most about being married is being part of this team. It’s amazing knowing that whatever I’m going through good/bad – someone will always be there with me to hold my hand or cheer me on.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian guy calls out his girlfriend for cheating on him with a “Rich Yahoo Boy,” and falling for him because of his luxury apartment

Top 5 Ghanaian Actresses Taking Over The Nigerian Movie Industry

Stop Holding Unto Straws, Senate Tells IGP

BBNaija 2018: Cee-C, Nina and Alex step out in style

Actress Dayo Amusa replies follower who slammed her for exposing her

Banks are sabotaging our efforts on new notes – CBN

Stunning photos of Davido and Chioma for a TV commercial

Female ban during Oro festival causes uproar

Make efforts at growth of Nigeria, Obi charges students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *