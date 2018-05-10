Toolz speaks on loosing her pregnancy as she covers Genevieve Magazine

Popular Media Personality, Toolz O, is the cover star on the latest issue of Genevieve Magazine.

The OAP who recently launched a lingerie line for plus-sized women, addresses her heartbreaking miscarriage late last year. An excerpt by MPN reads;

“I’m much better now, thanks to God. I did sadly lose my baby but I’m almost there now. I would like to share my story with Genevieve; there’s no one else I would trust with it. Please do let me know your thoughts. Thank you”.

Why she never spoke about it, she said:

“I’ve never spoken about it because it was very painful, and it’s still very difficult for me to talk about it.”

On having a fairy-tale marriage: I’m a die-hard romantic, so I did think marriage was going to be like a Disney movie….no arguments, birds singing every morning. (Laughs) To be honest It’s not quite like that, but I’m very happy.

I think what I love most about being married is being part of this team. It’s amazing knowing that whatever I’m going through good/bad – someone will always be there with me to hold my hand or cheer me on.

